Firstly 1-2-storey buildings will be disassembled in Baku

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Khrushovka” style buildings constructed in Baku during Soviet period may be dismantled after some time.

Report informs, Director of Baku State Project Institute Ilgar Isbatov told Report.

“Within pilot projects in Baku, we envisage to improve living conditions of people and replace buildings damaging view of the city.

They are mainly 1-2-storey buildings. “Khrushovka” style buildings constructed in Baku during Soviet period may be dismantled after some time. But the pilot project firstly envisages disassembling small buildings which bear danger to life. The project is carried out in all districts of Baku”, I.Isbatov said.