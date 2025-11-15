Expert: Zangazur Corridor to enhance transit potential of Central Asian, South Caucasus countries

The Zangazur Corridor is an excellent opportunity for countries in the region-Central Asia and the South Caucasus-to realize their transit potential, Nargiza Umarova, an expert at the Institute of Advanced International Studies of Uzbekistan, told journalists, Report informs.

"The Zangazur Corridor will expand the capacity of the Middle Corridor. Currently, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and ports on the Caspian and Black seas are under heavy strain. The new route will redistribute cargo flows, and countries located along the Middle Corridor will be able to attract significant transit volumes," she said, responding to a question from Report.

The expert noted that the Zangazur Corridor shortens the route by more than 300 kilometers: "For transport specialists, these are not just numbers, but a colossal opportunity to reduce freight transport times and costs."

Umarova noted that Uzbekistan was the first Central Asian country to express high-level support for the launch of the Zangazur Corridor, "because it is primarily related to our country's geoeconomic interests."

According to her, Uzbekistan is in a difficult position-it is a double landlocked country-without even access to the inland Caspian Sea, let alone open seas.

"Therefore, reducing cargo delivery times to promising markets, primarily the European Union, is a fundamental issue for Uzbekistan. The Zangazur Corridor opens up such an opportunity," she noted.

She emphasized that reducing cargo delivery times is a strategically important issue for the country.

"This is reflected in the concept for the development of Uzbekistan's transport sector until 2030, which sets the goal of unlocking transit potential, doubling transit traffic through the republic, and reducing logistics costs. Therefore, it's not surprising that Uzbekistan was one of the first to support the Zangazur Corridor initiative. Moreover, it supported it publicly-at consultative meetings, SCO summits, and the Organization of Turkic States. At all these venues, Uzbekistan consistently states its position in favor of opening the Zangazur Corridor," she said.