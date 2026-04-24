Euronews: Azerbaijan serves as platform for global dialogue on urbanization

People-centered urban development principles, safety, security, and inclusivity are what Azerbaijan, as the host of the 13th World Urban Forum, aims to convey to international audiences, according to a Euronews feature dedicated to Azerbaijan's preparations for WUF13, Report informs.

Euronews notes that as an active participant in international partnerships, the country contributes to shaping global dialogue.

"Now we can proudly say that we are a member of the UN-Habitat Executive Board. We are also co-chairing the Intergovernmental Working Group on Adequate Housing for All," WUF 13 Deputy National Coordinator Gulshan Rzayeva said.

According to her, such platforms provide both Azerbaijan and the entire international community with broad opportunities for dialogue.

Euronews emphasizes that the hosting of WUF13 is driven by the fact that cities around the world face similar challenges: from rapid urbanization growth and pressure on the housing sector to the need for climate resilience and sustainable development.

"Addressing these issues requires more than local solutions. It demands international cooperation and the sharing of experience between countries. Azerbaijan's approach on people-centered smart city development, with a focus on post-conflict areas, is one of the key topics on the global urban agenda," it states.

The deputy national coordinator for WUF13 also emphasized that Azerbaijan possesses extensive experience in rebuilding urban infrastructure and returning populations to post-conflict areas.

In this context, the Euronews notes, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) occupy a central place in WUF13, as they form the global framework that determines approaches to planning, managing, and developing cities.

The feature also quotes Huseyn Huseynov, advisor to Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, who spoke about Azerbaijan having created a dialogue platform on the Sustainable Development Goals that convenes once every two to three years.

"We're discussing the challenges that societies are facing with different sustainable development goals problems. At the end of this dialogue, we are accepting commitment for the private sector, for the public sector, and sending them to different societies on how we can fix and how we can solve any challenges we are facing with sustainable development goals," he said.

Anna Soave, Head of the UN-Habitat Country Office in Azerbaijan, also noted that WUF is not a regulatory event. Being a platform for knowledge exchange, the organizers prioritize the opportunity to conduct dialogue between parties to share experiences.

"We have to be realistic. No country, no particular stakeholders have the solution. People come here to learn from others and bring back what is applicable to their context," she noted.

Euronews concludes that the initiatives presented by Azerbaijan are aimed at sharing the country's experience in urban reconstruction, post-conflict development, climate change adaptation, transport, and innovation, making WUF 13 a particularly significant event.