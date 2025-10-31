Erdal Bahcivan: Economy is most vital element in Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties

This year presents a historic opportunity for both the establishment of peace and the development of the Zangazur corridor, according to Erdal Bahcivan, President of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO), Report informs.

Bahcivan made this statement during large-scale business meetings held in Baku as part of the official visit by ISO Assembly members-some of Türkiye's most prominent business leaders-aimed at expanding economic cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that among the many areas of close ties between the friendly and brotherly nations, the most essential component is economic cooperation: "When we speak about the economy, its most critical complement is industry. Industry is the cornerstone of the economy-its inseparable part. As Türkiye's largest industrial organization, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry, we've organized this visit with a broad delegation of leading Turkish companies and sector representatives to explore investment opportunities, assess the business environment on the ground, and advance the cooperation and development we've built so far. We also aim to transform these relations into diverse investment directions in the future."

He noted that this is one of the largest and most robust industry-focused delegations to visit Baku: "Of course, it's not easy to achieve results instantly. But we believe that the industrial representatives accompanying us will accurately assess the ongoing development here, especially the future opportunities and prospects in this region. They will also bring their experience and expertise gained in Türkiye to Azerbaijan for investment purposes."

Bahcivan further stressed that this year marks a historic turning point for peace and the formation of the Zangazur Corridor: "After a difficult period, Azerbaijan is entering a crucial phase on its path to becoming a rising star in the world. As experienced industrial representatives from Türkiye, we believe it is our responsibility to contribute to this important stage through economic activity and investment. We are confident that these efforts will yield results in the coming period and lead to the implementation of several successful projects."