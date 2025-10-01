Emil Majidov: Caspian Sea could become platform for creating 'green' transport standard

One of the main challenges for the development of the Middle Corridor and the regional trade and transport network remains its multimodal structure - differences in railway systems, technical transitions, and procedural barriers, Emil Majidov, Managing Partner of Rotas Consulting, said on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

However, according to him, these very challenges also present opportunities for turning the region into a key transit hub.

As Majidov emphasized, historically, Central Asia and the Caucasus were the centers of world trade until the development of European shipbuilding and maritime navigation shifted global flows toward sea routes.

"If this happened once, it means success can be repeated. But one of the obvious challenges for the Middle Corridor is its multimodal nature. Different railway standards operate in the region: Soviet, Turkish, and Iranian. Therefore, solutions must be found to make the transition from one system to another smoother," he noted.

Majidov reminded that Azerbaijan has become the locomotive of this transformation: the country has built the largest port on the Caspian, is introducing modern railcars, actively promoting electrification, and developing terminals to standardize freight flows.

"We understand: if we want to bring transit back to the region, we must ensure fast and seamless cargo movement. This is not only about physical infrastructure, but also about harmonized procedures, legislation, and digital solutions, which should become the obvious way forward," he added.

Speaking about prospects, Majidov emphasized the particular importance of the Caspian, where the number of ports is limited, making it easier to agree on common standards.

"Unlike the open sea, where rules must be coordinated with the entire world, on the Caspian it is enough for a few countries to reach agreements. This provides an opportunity to be ambitious in the ‘green" agenda. The future of the region is the creation of a sustainable standard, attracting investment, and developing a unique business model. I believe that countries such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can do this quickly, since most of the cargo flows pass through them," the expert concluded.