    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan developing multimodal delivery system with fast access to global markets

    Infrastructure
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:24
    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan developing multimodal delivery system with fast access to global markets

    In the near future, the Zangazur Corridor will further expand transport routes, connecting Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and beyond, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025.

    He noted that, due to its location at the crossroads of the East–West and North–South routes, Azerbaijan uses transport connectivity as a growth strategy.

    "We are actively investing in railways, highways, ports, airports, and digital infrastructure to reduce logistics costs and speed up market access," the deputy minister said.

    Bashirli emphasized that the Middle Corridor, supported by simplified customs procedures, already ensures regular and reliable connections between Europe and Asia.

    "In the near future, the Zangazur Corridor will further expand these routes, linking mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and beyond. The new modern airports in the liberated territories, along with the expansion of the Baku International Sea Port - which will soon be able to handle up to 25 million tons of cargo per year - are forming a multimodal system that provides investors with shorter delivery times and broader market access," the deputy minister added.

    Samad Bashirli German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025 Zangazur corridor
    Səməd Bəşirli: "Azərbaycan qlobal bazarlara qısa müddətdə çıxışa malik multimodal çatdırılma sistemi formalaşdırır"
    Замминистра: Азербайджан формирует мультимодальную систему доставки с выходом на глобальные рынки за короткие сроки

