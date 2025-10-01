Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    COP29 outcomes to shape key talks at World Urban Forum in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 16:31
    COP29 outcomes to shape key talks at World Urban Forum in Baku

    Decisions and actions taken at COP29 will play a central role in shaping discussions at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in May next year, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    According to Guliyev, the theme of WUF13 will be "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities."

    The World Urban Forum, established by the United Nations in 2001, is the world's leading global conference on sustainable urbanization. It is the UN's largest non-legislative gathering, serving as a prestigious platform that brings together world leaders, mayors, urbanists, and private sector representatives to shape the future of cities.

    As part of preparations for WUF13, Azerbaijan will host the 3rd National Urban Forum from October 15–17 this year.

    "This forum, acting as Azerbaijan's national urban platform, will bring together government officials, cities, urban planning experts, architects, and academics to discuss global trends and share best practices in urban development," Guliyev noted.

    He added that the main themes of the forum will be climate resilience and the promotion of healthy, inclusive cities, reflecting a shared commitment to building a just and sustainable urban future.

