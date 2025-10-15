Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Chapman Taylor: Reconstruction of Azerbaijan"s liberated lands striking in its scale and speed

    Infrastructure
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 14:31
    Chapman Taylor: Reconstruction of Azerbaijans liberated lands striking in its scale and speed

    The pace of reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan"s liberated territories is impressive, Marcelina Zielinska, Director of the Board of Directors at Chapman Taylor (UK), told journalists on the sidelines of the 3rd National Urban Planning Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3).

    Report quotes her as saying this is her fourth consecutive year visiting these regions and she has witnessed significant progress.

    "We keep returning to see different cities, and the overall impression is one of energy, speed of the ongoing processes, strong organization, and a respectful approach to the preserved resources. Despite the losses, there"s a clear focus on restoration and a desire to return the cities to their former glory. The biggest challenge is the scale-it"s enormous, and of course, everyone wants the revival to happen as quickly as possible. The main task is to do it in a way that meets people's demands," the expert said.

    Zielinska emphasized that the reconstruction effort requires careful planning and substantial resources.

    "Azerbaijan has a population of only about 10 million, and this small but beautiful nation is undertaking the task of restoring vast territories. The main challenge is finding specialists capable of delivering on this vision. But the process is already underway, and while it is not easy, it is truly impressive," she added.

