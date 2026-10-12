CAMFEBA president: Azerbaijan and Cambodia can open new markets together

Azerbaijan and Cambodia are combining their capabilities to gain access to new markets, President of the Cambodia Federation of Employers and Business Associations (CAMFEBA) Oknha Sok Piseth said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum.

According to Report, he said Azerbaijan and Cambodia are located at opposite ends of the same trade route on the Eurasian map.

"Azerbaijan is one of the most advantageous gateways. The country is located at the center of the Middle East corridor, makes an important contribution to global energy security, and also serves as a gateway to Central Asia through the Caucasus and Türkiye. Cambodia, meanwhile, is a gateway to the East. We are a participant in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest trade agreement. It covers around 2.3 billion people and 30% of global GDP," he said.

Sok Piseth noted that Cambodia has free trade agreements with Asian countries, China, Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

"We also have preferential access to the markets of Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada. Therefore, when Azerbaijan and Cambodia combine their capabilities, companies from both countries gain access to markets they would not be able to reach individually. This is an equal corridor partnership that benefits both sides," he said.