C5+1 countries agree to strengthen connectivity through TITR and TRIPP

The governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States - members of the C5+1 format - have agreed to strengthen connectivity and the resilience of supply chains by fully unlocking the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and integrating it with the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP), Report informs, citing the joint communiqué of the C5+1 countries released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The ministry noted that the goal of enhancing connectivity through TITR and TRIPP is to ensure the secure movement of goods, information, and energy in the interests of the C5+1 countries and the international community.

Overall, the final statement consists of 24 points and covers areas such as the business environment, trade, investment, critical minerals, and the development of the TITR corridor.