British company developing master plan for Nakhchivan

The British company Chapman Taylor, which has extensive experience in urban planning, has begun developing the Master Plan for the city of Nakhchivan, company"s director, Marcelina Zielinska told Report.

According to her, the completion of the work is scheduled for next year:

"Our goal is next year. We didn"t want to do it too quickly. I told the Government of Azerbaijan that the more time we have, the better, because it"s important to study the area and speak with many people. Nakhchivan is a very large city."

Zielinska noted that the Master Plan serves as a 20-year roadmap.

The development of the plan is envisaged in the ‘State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027".