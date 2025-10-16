British company developing master plan for Nakhchivan
Infrastructure
- 16 October, 2025
- 14:31
The British company Chapman Taylor, which has extensive experience in urban planning, has begun developing the Master Plan for the city of Nakhchivan, company"s director, Marcelina Zielinska told Report.
According to her, the completion of the work is scheduled for next year:
"Our goal is next year. We didn"t want to do it too quickly. I told the Government of Azerbaijan that the more time we have, the better, because it"s important to study the area and speak with many people. Nakhchivan is a very large city."
Zielinska noted that the Master Plan serves as a 20-year roadmap.
The development of the plan is envisaged in the ‘State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027".
Latest News
16:00
Photo
President of Azerbaijan accepts credentials of newly appointed French ambassadorForeign policy
15:56
Pact for the Mediterranean – EU seeks to strengthen cooperation with regional countriesForeign policy
15:52
Photo
Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening banking collaborationFinance
15:44
Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates AzerbaijanRegion
15:37
Photo
Representatives of Turkic States' Diaspora organizations visit KarabakhDiaspora
15:29
Military parade dedicated to Victory Day to be held in BakuMilitary
15:25
Georgia fines OSCE chairperson-in-officeRegion
15:17
Turkish official praises Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated areasInfrastructure
15:16