British Airways officially leaves Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ British Airways stops flights on the route Baku-London- Baku and vice versa. Report informs, British Airways constantly analyzes its route network: It is carried out for better alignment to customer demand. The analysis showed that the flights on Baku-London route commercially impractical."

"We decided to stop flights to Baku from London Heathrow Airport. The last flight London-Baku-London and return flight from Baku will be on April 29, 2016. We apologize to customers for infringement of travel plans and want to point out that the cost of airline tickets for flights provided after this date, will be fully returned to clients", reported in the airline.