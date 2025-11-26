Belozerov: Transit through Azerbaijan along North-South corridor increased by 58%

Container shipments along the North-South International Transport Corridor through Azerbaijan increased by 58%, Oleg Belozerov, CEO and chairman of the Management Board of Russian Railways, said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council for Railway Transport, Report informs.

Belozerov noted that, according to Russian Railways, 6,558 containers were transported along the western route of the North-South International Transport Corridor through Astara, Azerbaijan, in the ten months of this year, a 58.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

"And these are only Russian cargoes. At the same time, we are seeing an increase in shipments from Kazakhstan, China, and neighboring countries," he added.

The head of Russian Railways also noted that the railways of Azerbaijan and Georgia are continuing to actively work on the launch of a new block train that will directly connect the ports of Batumi and Poti with logistics hubs in Absheron and Sumgait.