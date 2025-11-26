Belozerov: CIS transport system demonstrating high efficiency

CIS countries are developing the infrastructure of international transport corridors, Oleg Belozerov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Russian Railways, said at the 83rd meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council on Railway Transport, Report informs.

"We are developing the infrastructure of international transport corridors, creating favorable conditions for shippers, and introducing new technologies. We are implementing cooperation mechanisms that allow Commonwealth railways to adapt to changes in the economy and transport industry," he noted.

According to Belozerov, CIS leaders previously outlined a course for strengthening cooperation, including in the transport sector, and the Council's activities are fully consistent with these objectives.

"The total freight turnover of CIS railways reached nearly 3 trillion ton-kilometers last year, which is 30% higher than that of US Class I railways and almost eight times higher than that of European Union railways," he said.

He noted that such a high figure demonstrates the effectiveness of joint efforts by railway administrations and the growing potential of the Commonwealth's transport system.