Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Belozerov: CIS transport system demonstrating high efficiency

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 11:49
    Belozerov: CIS transport system demonstrating high efficiency

    CIS countries are developing the infrastructure of international transport corridors, Oleg Belozerov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Russian Railways, said at the 83rd meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council on Railway Transport, Report informs.

    "We are developing the infrastructure of international transport corridors, creating favorable conditions for shippers, and introducing new technologies. We are implementing cooperation mechanisms that allow Commonwealth railways to adapt to changes in the economy and transport industry," he noted.

    According to Belozerov, CIS leaders previously outlined a course for strengthening cooperation, including in the transport sector, and the Council's activities are fully consistent with these objectives.

    "The total freight turnover of CIS railways reached nearly 3 trillion ton-kilometers last year, which is 30% higher than that of US Class I railways and almost eight times higher than that of European Union railways," he said.

    He noted that such a high figure demonstrates the effectiveness of joint efforts by railway administrations and the growing potential of the Commonwealth's transport system.

    Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov CIS
    Белозёров: Транспортная система СНГ демонстрирует высокую эффективность

    Latest News

    15:36

    Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026

    Other countries
    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    15:20

    Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meeting

    Infrastructure
    14:57

    Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:45

    Construction of Rasht–Astara railway in Iran to begin after Novruz holiday – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Cargo between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan soars in four years

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed