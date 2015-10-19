 Top
    Baku to pave special lanes for buses and vehicles of operational services

    Works will start in the near future

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ In next few days "Azeryolservis" JSC to begin work on laying special lanes for buses and vehicles of operational services in Baku. Works will be coordinated with relevant agencies such as Baku City Executive Power and Main State Traffic Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    Report was told in press service of "Azeryolservis" JSC special lane will be laid on the road with three or more lanes. At the initial stage six highways selected - Bibi Heybat road, Nobel Avenue, Yusif Safarov, Salatin Askerov, Rashid Behbudov and Ahmad Rajabli streets. For the time being works will be conducted on four of them as experiment. If the steps taken justify itself, they will continue on other streets and avenues

