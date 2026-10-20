Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan strengthening eastern dimension of its foreign policy

Azerbaijan has been expanding its cooperation with Eastern countries over the past 6–10 years, which indicates a "pivot to the East" in the republic's foreign policy, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, said at the opening of the event "The Middle Corridor and its Prospects: The Future of Transport Links between Azerbaijan, South Korea, and Eurasia", Report informs.

"Over the past six, and perhaps even ten years, we have been observing what I call a pivot to the East in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. This is manifested in the country's participation in international platforms and organizations," he noted.

In this context, Shafiyev recalled the hosting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Azerbaijan on October 15, as well as the country's participation in other international events.

Shafiyev also emphasized the growing importance of the Middle Corridor against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in the region.

"Amid the growing demand for stable and secure communication between Asia and Europe, this topic is particularly relevant. We see two military conflicts to the north and south of Azerbaijan that have not yet been resolved. At the same time, Azerbaijan and other countries located along the Middle Corridor offer stable transport connections," he stated.