Baku to host first Leaders' Summit as part of WUF13

For the first time in its history, a Leaders' Summit will be held as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF), Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Was delighted to address representatives of almost 100 accredited diplomatic missions at a briefing dedicated to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13Azerbaijan) in the UN Office in Geneva.

We emphasized that WUF13 will serve as a global platform for shaping joint solutions with the participation of governments, cities, international organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society. For the first time in the history of the World Urban Forum, a Leaders' Summit will be convened within its framework, reflecting our conviction that housing and urban development require political leadership at the highest level.

We invite all countries and international partners to actively engage in WUF13 and look forward to welcoming delegations to Baku," reads the post.