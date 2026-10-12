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    Baku-Prague flights to increase by 14% in 2026

    Infrastructure
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 11:19
    Baku-Prague flights to increase by 14% in 2026

    The number of flights on the Baku-Prague route is expected to increase by 14% in 2026, Shahin Babayev, executive director of AZCON Holding, said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum.

    According to Report, Babayev highlighted the importance of air connectivity in strengthening economic ties between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

    Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC currently operates four scheduled flights per week on the Baku-Prague route. The total number of flights is expected to reach 194 in 2026, representing a 14% increase compared with 2025.

    Babayev noted that the expansion would support business travel, tourism and closer people-to-people connections between the two countries.

    He also highlighted potential opportunities for cooperation in urban transport, including metro infrastructure, as well as industrial solutions.

    According to Babayev, Czech companies specializing in mechanical engineering, metalworking and equipment manufacturing could contribute valuable expertise to Azerbaijan's modernization efforts.

    Shahin Babayev AZCON Holding Azerbaijan-Czechia relations
    Şahin Babayev: "Bakıdan Praqaya uçuşların sayının 14 % artacağı gözlənilir"
    Шахин Бабаев: Число авиарейсов Баку-Прага вырастет на 14% в 2026 году
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