Baku - New York flights to be realized by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC realizes Baku - New York - Baku regular flights by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes from November 7.

Report was told by AZAL, three service class seats - 157 seats for "economy" class, 35 seats for "business" class and 18 seats for "luxury" class, meeting first class standards will be offered for passengers of this flight.

Boeing-787-8 plane of AZAL passed transatlantic test flight and all necessary permissions obtained for operation of this route. This is one of the modern aircrafts and combines the latest technical innovations. As to application of new technologies, the plane meets high-level security requirements and profitable for operation, mentioned in the information.

Baku - New York - Baku flights takes place twice in a week (on Sunday and Saturday). The plane leaves Baku at 06:00 am and arrives at Kennedy Airport at 09:30 am local time. Flights to the back direction carried out at 11:30 am.

Tickets for this flight can be got at AZAL's booking-office and booked at www.azal.az website of the Company.