Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations

    Infrastructure
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 18:49
    Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations

    Due to large-scale cultural festivities and city events held in the capital on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, Baku Metro will extend its operating hours by one hour, according to Report.

    All metro stations will remain open for passenger entry until 1:00 am.

    Baku Metro Victory Day
    Bakı Metropoliteni iş rejimini 1 saat uzadacaq
    Бакметрополитен продлил работу на час в День Победы

    Latest News

    18:49

    Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations

    Infrastructure
    18:39

    Turkish President Erdogan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:23

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan leaders hold trilateral meeting

    Foreign policy
    18:16

    PM Sharif proud as Pakistan Army marches with Azerbaijani, Turkish forces in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Meeting between leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan held in Baku

    Region
    17:50

    More than 5,000 servicemen take part in military parade in Baku

    Military
    17:44

    Iran restricts water supply in Tehran amid severe drought

    Region
    17:36

    Zakir Hasanov congratulates Azerbaijani army personnel

    Military
    17:35

    Dutch MFA official to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed