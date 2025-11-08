Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations
Due to large-scale cultural festivities and city events held in the capital on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, Baku Metro will extend its operating hours by one hour, according to Report.
All metro stations will remain open for passenger entry until 1:00 am.
Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations
