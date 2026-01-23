Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Baku Metro, Stadler Rail Group discuss purchase of 300 new wagons

    Infrastructure
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 17:32
    Baku Metro, Stadler Rail Group discuss purchase of 300 new wagons

    Baku Metro CJSC and Switzerland's Stadler Rail Group have discussed the acquisition of up to 300 new wagons with minimal operating costs, Report informs, referring to the CJSC.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Vusal Aslanov, Chairman of the Board of Baku Metro, and Peter Spuhler, Chairman of the Board of Stadler Rail Group, who led the company's delegation.

    The parties also reviewed projects planned under the State Program covering 2025–2030, emphasizing that implementation with the support of international financial institutions would be appropriate.

    In addition, they exchanged views on the positive impact of modern signaling systems (CBTC) on metro operations in Baku. It was noted that a tender in this area is expected to be announced at the end of the current year, with the process scheduled to cover 2028–2030.

    Peter Spuhler shared information about Stadler's projects in various countries and its experience with new technologies, stating that the company is ready to share this knowledge with Azerbaijan.

    Baku Metro Stadler Rail Group Vusal Aslanov
