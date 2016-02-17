Baku-Istanbul flight canceled

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today 'Azerbaijan Airlines' CJSC (AZAL) has canceled Baku-Istanbul flight, assigned for 17:35 p.m. local time.

Report was told by the Head of the press service of 'Azerbaijan Airlines' CJSC (AZAL) Pasha Kesemenski, reason of cancelation was a small number of passengers.

'In accordance with general rules, passengers of such flights are offered another flight or they are sent to the destination by alternative ways', P.Kesemenski added.

Notably, Baku-Istanbul flights are carried out every day. Next flight on this route will be on 20:45 p.m. local time.