Baku hosts international customs conference

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ 10th annual three-day conference PICARD ("Partnerships in Customs Academic Research and Development ") of the World Customs Organization (WCO) kicks off today in Baku.

Report informs, the conference involved 241 representatives from 53 countries, representatives of 21 international and regional organizations, three Nobel Prize winners.

The opening ceremony was attended by PICARD Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Abid Sharifov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Aydin Aliyev, secretary-general of the WTO Kunio Mikuriya, Deputy Chairman of the Customs Service of Korea Lee Hyung Don. The event was opened by the chairman of the State Customs Committee A.Aliyev, then Deputy Prime Minister Sharifov delivered a speech.

On the first day of the event a Nobel Prize winner, Professor at Harvard University (USA), Eric Maskin is expected to deliver a report "Why do global markets have failed to reduce inequality in the developing world?", And the performance of the general director of the International Centre for Taxation and Development of the United Kingdom Mick Moore with the report "International co-operation: a comparison of trade and taxes."

Then, the conference will continue session "Factors promoting customs co-operation" and "Global value units", report on those sections will be heard.

Tomorrow, on September 9 session of the conference will focus on issues such as the "Innovation in the customs sector," "Global value units", "Issues of profit and tariffs", "Falsification and the facts."On this day, with a keynote address by Nobel Laureate Professor at Arizona State University (USA), Edward K.Preskott.

On September 10 conference will continue with sessions " falsification and facts", "Protection of property rights over cultural patterns", "Customs Risk Management", "informal trade".On this day, the keynote address "The Impact of the national political situation in the innovation and capital formation," the Nobel Prize winner, Professor, University of California Finn Kydland.

On September 11, Baku will host the official opening ceremony of the regional office of the International Network of Customs Universities (INCU).