Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the movement of vehicles on the minor road of Baku Ring Road 1 in the direction of the territory named as "Shamakhinka" will be briefly restricted due to the ongoing renovations.

Report was told in the press service of "Azeryolservis" OJSC.

According to the information, repair works will be completed by the evening: "Drivers are advised to use alternative roads."