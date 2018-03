Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Road lane marking will be carried out today and tomorrow from morning to evening on 82-100 km of the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-state border road with Georgia.

Report was told by Anar Najafli, Head of the Press Service for Azeravtoyol OJSC.

He noted that drivers must be attentive in this area and obey road signs.