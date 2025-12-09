Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan, US discuss acceleration of TRIPP project

    Infrastructure
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 13:01
    Azerbaijan, US discuss acceleration of TRIPP project

    Azerbaijan and the United States have discussed accelerating the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "We held a meeting with Daniel Edwards, Assistant Secretary of Aviation & International Affairs for the US Department of Transportation. We provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a regional transport and logistics hub, multimodal corridors, and infrastructure projects.

    We exchanged views on cooperation with the US regarding the opening of the Zangazur corridor, acceleration of the TRIPP project, and the restoration and modernization of the Nakhchivan railway.

    At the same time, we discussed cooperation in other areas of transport, including aviation and maritime, as well as within international organizations," reads the post.

    Azərbaycan və ABŞ TRIPP layihəsinin sürətləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и США обсудили ускорение проекта TRIPP

