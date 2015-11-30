Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan to establish transport consortium

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of large transport and logistics operator in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia at a meeting in Istanbul agreed to establish a consortium to transport goods from China to Europe, Report informs referring to "Interfax".

The agreement was reached during a presentation in Istanbul on the subject of opportunities and prospects for a Trans-Caspian transport route "China-Turkey-Europe", held in the framework of international transport and logistics exhibition "Logitrans".

Along with a Chinese company Minsheng Logistics "KTZ Express" ("daughter" of "Kazakhstan Railways" - Report), CJSC "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" and Azerbaijani company "Caravan Logistics" and OOO Trans Caucasus Terminals, a subsidiary of "Georgian Railway" expressed their readiness to become founders of the consortium.

According to the director of Trans Caucasus Terminals Levan Sulaberidze, the company together with co-founders of the consortium in fact, has already started to work in all the countries located along the Trans-Caspian transport route.