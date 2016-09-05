Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan will establish a transport corridor from London to Beijing

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan have signed Ashgabat declaration to establish a transport corridor extending from London to Beijing.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the information was stated by Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan.

According to him, the document was signed in Turkmenistan with the participation of the representatives of the three countries' ministries of transport.

'We held important meetings in Turkmenistan. We formalized this document in the first meeting of Transport Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in order to establish direct and regular transport corridor from London to Beijing. On behalf of Azerbaijani side, Deputy Transport Minister Arif Asgarov signed the document and Minister of Motor Transport Maksat Aydogdyev on behalf of Turkmenistan', he said.

Turkish Minister also stressed that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge over Marmara and railway line, the third airport will complete international transport objectives together with international plans: 'Ashgabat Declaration signed in Turkmenistan took us a step closer to this goal'.

Notably, Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor project is being realized on the joint initiative of the railway organizations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkey, People's Republic of China. The project considers involvement of transit and foreign trade cargo as well as application of competitive rail fares and organization of movement to increase cargo volume. The launch of this route will stimulate increase of export and transit potential of the member countries, competitiveness of the International Trans-Caspian Transport Route.