Azerbaijan to expand wastewater reuse at Umid Gunashi Center

Azerbaijan is working with international donors and private companies to restore and upgrade the Umid Gunashi Irrigation Center, Aliagha Azizov, Head of the Science and Innovation Division at the State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), said during Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

According to Azizov, the center already treats a significant portion of wastewater, and there are plans to expand its capacity in the coming years.

"We aim to increase the volume of treated water and promote reuse for both drinking and agricultural purposes," he said.

The ADSEA official noted that wastewater treatment and reuse are among the key innovative priorities of Azerbaijan's National Water Strategy, and new projects in this field are in the pipeline.