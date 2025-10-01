Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan to expand wastewater reuse at Umid Gunashi Center

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 15:32
    Azerbaijan to expand wastewater reuse at Umid Gunashi Center

    Azerbaijan is working with international donors and private companies to restore and upgrade the Umid Gunashi Irrigation Center, Aliagha Azizov, Head of the Science and Innovation Division at the State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), said during Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    According to Azizov, the center already treats a significant portion of wastewater, and there are plans to expand its capacity in the coming years.

    "We aim to increase the volume of treated water and promote reuse for both drinking and agricultural purposes," he said.

    The ADSEA official noted that wastewater treatment and reuse are among the key innovative priorities of Azerbaijan's National Water Strategy, and new projects in this field are in the pipeline.

    BCAW2025 Aliagha Azizov Umid Gunashi Irrigation Center international donors wastewater treatment
    Azərbaycanda "Ümid Günəşi Suvarma Mərkəzi" bərpa olunur

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed