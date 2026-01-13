Azerbaijan strengthens southern branch of Middle Corridor via new association

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    In 2026, the cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor may move into the stage of practical results through the Eurasian Transport Route International Association, Emil Mammadov, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), said on social media, Report informs.

    Mammadov highlighted that 2026 has begun with new dynamics for the Middle Corridor. He stated that the region has already left behind the stage of "wild capitalism" and entered the phase of coordinated activity required by globalization - the development of transport corridors, expansion of trade, and growth of business along these routes.

    Mammadov emphasized that China has been taking a more active position in this direction for several years, and now a similar open approach is also being observed from European transport partners: "They no longer want to remain mere observers of the processes but to actively participate in the development of the corridor."

    "Today, the first working meeting of the Eurasian Transport Route association was held. This is a practical step for us in strengthening the southern part of the Middle Corridor. The year 2026 may become the year when cooperation begins to deliver visible results in regional economic integration," the advisor wrote.

    Earlier, ADY had stated that the next stage of Middle Corridor development in 2026 would be the transportation of cargo in the eastern direction.

    On September 20, 2024, the Eurasian Transport Route International Association was established in Baku with the participation of ADY, Uzbekistan Railways, the national company Kyrgyz Railways, and Tajikistan Railways. Azerbaijan was entrusted with the chairmanship of the association.

    The main goals of the association are attracting transit cargo, developing integrated logistics products, forming a unified technological process for transportation, implementing an efficient tariff policy, and optimizing costs.

    Azərbaycan Orta Dəhlizin cənub qolunu yeni nəqliyyat assosiasiyası vasitəsilə gücləndirir
    Азербайджан укрепляет южную часть Среднего коридора через новую транспортную ассоциацию

