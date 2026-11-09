Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan's transport sector to fully transition to electric traction, alternative fuels by 2060

    Infrastructure
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 16:59
    Azerbaijan's transport sector to fully transition to electric traction, alternative fuels by 2060

    Azerbaijan's transport sector will be completely transitioned to electric traction and alternative fuels by 2060, Report informs referring to the country's long-term low-carbon development strategy.

    It is noted that Azerbaijan's transport sector, which accounts for about 13% of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions (9.3 million tons of CO₂ equivalent at the end of 2022), will undergo phased decarbonization.

    According to the strategy, a gradual phase-out of vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines (ICE) is envisaged.

    By 2060, the share of electric vehicles (EVs) and eco-friendly transport in the category of passenger cars and city buses will be 100%, and in the freight transport sector, this figure will reach 75%. The complete electrification of the entire railway network of Azerbaijan is planned.

    In the field of maritime transport, a complete transition of ships to methanol is scheduled, and in the aviation sector, the phased introduction of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is envisaged. It is particularly emphasized that the strategy is focused on a large-scale redistribution of freight traffic from road transport to railway lines.

    Transport sector Railway transportation
    Azərbaycanda yük daşımalarının avtomobil nəqliyyatından dəmir yoluna keçirilməsi planlaşdırılır
    В Азербайджане намерены сместить баланс грузоперевозок в пользу железнодорожного сообщения
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    18:38
    Kushner: President Trump is determined to end Russia-Ukraine war
    Other countries
    18:15
    Eka Tkeshelashvili: Environmental issues concern not only the South Caucasus but the entire world
    Ecology
    18:03
    Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – Updated
    Region
    17:53
    Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%
    Business
    17:29
    IATA: Processing single transaction costs airlines more than profit earned per passenger
    Infrastructure
    17:25
    Mukhtar Babayev: Water security is a strategic priority for Azerbaijan
    Ecology
    17:21
    Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31
    Foreign policy
    17:19
    COP31: Caspian Sea issues among Azerbaijan's key priorities
    Ecology
    17:12
    Elchin Ibadov: SOCAR Türkiye's assets reach 692 billion liras
    Energy
    All News Feed