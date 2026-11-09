Azerbaijan's transport sector will be completely transitioned to electric traction and alternative fuels by 2060, Report informs referring to the country's long-term low-carbon development strategy.

It is noted that Azerbaijan's transport sector, which accounts for about 13% of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions (9.3 million tons of CO₂ equivalent at the end of 2022), will undergo phased decarbonization.

According to the strategy, a gradual phase-out of vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines (ICE) is envisaged.

By 2060, the share of electric vehicles (EVs) and eco-friendly transport in the category of passenger cars and city buses will be 100%, and in the freight transport sector, this figure will reach 75%. The complete electrification of the entire railway network of Azerbaijan is planned.

In the field of maritime transport, a complete transition of ships to methanol is scheduled, and in the aviation sector, the phased introduction of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is envisaged. It is particularly emphasized that the strategy is focused on a large-scale redistribution of freight traffic from road transport to railway lines.