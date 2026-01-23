Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    23 January, 2026
    • 13:25
    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    In 2025, revenues in Azerbaijan's transport sector amounted to just under 14.9 billion manats (approximately $8.8 billion), Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    The minister noted that this represents a real increase of 4.6% compared to 2024.

