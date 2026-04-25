Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan represented at 9th meeting of OTS transport ministers

    Infrastructure
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 12:15
    Azerbaijan represented at 9th meeting of OTS transport ministers

    Azerbaijan participated in the 9th meeting of the transport ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held within the International Transport Forum titled "Kyrgyzstan – a Regional Hub: Connecting Continents" in Bishkek, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

    According to the ministry's statement, Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by Deputy Minister Javid Gurbanov, and discussions were held on changes occurring in international logistics chains, the growing importance of alternative transport routes, as well as the expansion of cooperation along the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route).

    It was noted that the Middle Corridor plays a crucial role in ensuring sustainable and diversified transport links between regions. Additionally, the importance of simplifying administrative procedures, harmonizing requirements, and eliminating existing infrastructure barriers was emphasized in order to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the corridor.

    As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting was also held with Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Durmus Unuvar, and an exchange of views was conducted on issues of mutual cooperation.

    Javid Gurbanov Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kyrgyzstan Middle Corridor
    Azərbaycan TDT nəqliyyat nazirlərinin 9-cu iclasında təmsil olunub
    Азербайджан представлен на 9-м заседании министров транспорта ОТГ

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