Azerbaijan Railways, China's Xi'an Port sign MoU to boost Middle Corridor cooperation

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and China's Xi'an Port have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in the oil, gas, and logistics sectors, Report informs, citing ADY.

During a meeting between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and the delegation led by Xi'an Mayor Ye Niuping, both sides emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China in April marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations. The visit and the signed agreements on strategic partnership, multimodal transport, and the Belt and Road Initiative created a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in transport and logistics.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration between ADY and Chinese logistics companies and ports on developing the Middle Corridor and stressed the importance of further strengthening these ties. To this end, ADY appointed a representative at Xi'an Port in July and opened a container terminal with an annual handling capacity of 20,000 TEU. ADY representatives have also gained access to Xi'an Port's operational system for faster data exchange.

In the first nine months of this year, ADY handled 296 block trains, including 113 transit trains - a 39% increase compared to the same period last year. Total container traffic reached 103,134 TEU, up about 20% from 2024.

The MoU, signed by ADY Deputy Chairman Arif AgАayev and Xi'an International Port Group CEO Yuan Xiaojun, outlines joint actions to create a favorable environment for international freight transport, enhance service quality through digitalization, and expand multimodal connections along the Belt and Road Initiative's Middle Corridor.

The two sides agreed to optimize container train operations, improve cargo transit times, modernize rail and port infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), and enhance cargo shipping mechanisms across the Caspian Sea. They also plan to expand the functionality of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and strengthen its links with Turkish and European rail networks.

Additionally, the parties reached an agreement to develop a real-time electronic data exchange system for cargo monitoring. Both sides will explore joint investment in logistics infrastructure, construction projects, and shared infrastructure use models.

ADY and Xi'an Port also expressed interest in establishing a company - either in China or Azerbaijan - under a simplified business model to provide efficient freight services across Middle Corridor countries.

Located in central China, Xi'an Port functions as a dry port gateway for international trade, connecting China's inland regions to seaports and serving as a key hub for rail routes linking western and central China with Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The port facilitates exports of electronics, textiles, and agricultural goods, while importing energy resources, chemicals, and industrial equipment from Europe and Central Asia.