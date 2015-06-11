Azerbaijan purchased one more "Gulfstream" aircraft

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, "Silk Way Business Aviation" business-aviation operator brought newly bought "Gulfstream G650" high-sized, high-speed business-jet to Baku and doubled the number of aircraft of this type.

Report informs referring to "Azerbaijan Airlines", the first "Gulfstream G650" was brought to the country in March this year.

40 parking places have been allocated to the business-aviation aircrafts at Heydar Aliyev International Airport that will contribute to receive those who want to come to the First European Games, without any problem.

Also, the exclusive agent for all foreign charter and business flights, "SW Business Aviation" has about 7 daily flights.