Indonesia lowers number of troops it will contribute to Gaza security force to 8,000
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 09:49
Indonesia"s deployments for the international security force in Gaza will depend on the current dynamic of the Board of Peace, its defense minister says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin tells reporters Indonesia had been prepared to send 20,000 troops for the force but is now ready to deploy 8,000, introduced gradually, adding that other countries pledged to send lower numbers.
