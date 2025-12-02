Azerbaijan participates in maritime seminar in Portugal

Azerbaijan took part in a seminar organized in Lisbon, Portugal, by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), on Defining the Specific Competencies of Seafarers Working on Ships Using Alternative Fuels and Energy Systems, Report informs, referring to the State Maritime and Port Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Sabuhi Orujov, Head of the Seafarers' Documentation Department, and Rustam Aslanli, Senior Specialist at the Training and Certification Center.

The seminar discussed adapting the existing provisions of the Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) to new technologies, developing new curricula for educational institutions and training centers, and the regulatory and practical steps needed to enhance the special training level of seafarers. International experience was also presented on safety requirements, risk assessments, bunkering operations, and energy system management related to hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and other alternative fuels.

Sabuhi Orujov expressed confidence that participation in the seminar would create broad opportunities to strengthen cooperation with the European Commission, the International Maritime Organization, educational institutions and training centers, maritime administrations, and industry representatives, as well as to learn advanced practical approaches.