Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan joint venture to cut Caspian freight costs

    Infrastructure
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 16:51
    Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan joint venture to cut Caspian freight costs

    A joint venture to be established by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will help eliminate the bottleneck in the Caspian Sea and reduce cargo transport costs by 1.5 to 2-fold, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

    Nabiyev emphasized the need for regional countries to coordinate infrastructure investments more closely to ensure efficiency in developing transport routes. "Instead of hesitating to invest, we are now focusing on better coordination of infrastructure spending. With the participation of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, we agreed to create a joint venture to resolve the Caspian bottleneck. This project will introduce super ferry systems and significantly reduce freight costs," he said.

    He added that the newly established joint venture is focused on tariff regulation, and that tariffs among the three parties have already been aligned: "These steps are aimed at meeting the interests of our partners and customers. As trust in the system grows, the routes will become more efficient and competitive."

    Nabiyev underlined that the goal of the Middle Corridor is to become the primary and reliable choice for East-West freight transport, not just an alternative to the Northern Route. "Our goal is to make the Middle Corridor the first choice, as it reflects the interdependence and shared interests of regional countries. It's no longer about competition but mutual reliance and cooperation."

    He also noted that diversifying routes within the Middle Corridor will offer greater reliability for clients. "If I'm a customer from China aiming for timely delivery to Europe, I need various options-KTG, Georgian Railways, Azerbaijani Railways. That's why diversification and route compatibility within the corridor are crucial, and competition should be properly directed."

    Nabiyev concluded that if these principles are followed, the Middle Corridor will soon emerge as a reliable and competitive transit route.

    Middle Corridor bottleneck Rashad Nabiyev Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Rəşad Nəbiyev: "Dar boğazı" aradan qaldırmaq üçün yaradılacaq birgə müəssisə daşıma xərclərini 1,5–2 dəfə aşağı salacaq"
    Набиев: Совместное предприятие Азербайджана и Казахстана вдвое снизит стоимость перевозок по Каспию

    Latest News

    17:01
    Photo
    Video

    Several Ukrainians of Azerbaijani descent affected by Russian airstrikes on Kyiv

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan joint venture to cut Caspian freight costs

    Infrastructure
    16:49

    Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza

    Other countries
    16:48

    Yalchin Rafiyev participates in UNESCO climate conference

    COP29
    16:32
    Photo

    Estonian FM commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

    Foreign policy
    16:27

    Zangazur corridor to boost regional cargo capacity by 15 million tons

    Infrastructure
    16:18

    Azerbaijan spent over 3B manats on education in 9 months of 2025

    Finance
    16:10

    Valtonen: Held inspiring online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society

    Foreign policy
    16:05

    Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Georgia working meeting on military education

    Military
    All News Feed