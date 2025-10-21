Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan in talks on creation of new Trans-Caspian ferry system for cargo exports

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 15:23
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan in talks on creation of new Trans-Caspian ferry system for cargo exports

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are considering creating a new Trans-Caspian ferry system for cargo exports, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a joint briefing during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit, Report informs via Akorda (Kazakh presidential residence).

    "Last year, cargo volume along the route increased by 62% to 4.5 million tons. This year's figures are also encouraging: growth was 2%. Work is underway with foreign partners to eliminate bottlenecks and establish a single long-term tariff along the corridor. This will improve efficiency and ensure uninterrupted supply, which is planned to increase cargo volume to 10 million tons," Tokayev noted.

    He also emphasized the importance of developing port terminal capacity: Kazakhstan is building a container hub in Aktau, and a cargo terminal is planned at the port of Alyat with the participation of foreign partners, including Chinese ones.

    "During the negotiations, the possibility of creating a new Trans-Caspian ferry system for cargo exports was discussed," Tokayev added.

    Азербайджан и Казахстан обсуждают создание новой Транскаспийской паромной системы для экспорта грузов

