Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia sign Memorandum of Understanding

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 14:19
    Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia sign Memorandum of Understanding

    The railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the 83rd meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states.

    According to Report, the document was signed by Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY); Oleg Belozerov, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Russian Railways; and Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Director General of Iranian Railways.

    The document provides for harmonizing tariff policies, creating a unified comprehensive tariff, launching regular block trains, and simplifying transportation procedures. Its signing will be an important step in developing long-term trilateral cooperation and increasing the efficiency of the western branch of the North–South transport corridor.

    Implementation of these mechanisms will help establish a more predictable, faster, and economically efficient logistics chain between Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Overall, the agreement strengthens the parties" positions as reliable participants in international transport corridors and creates favorable conditions for sustainable growth of transit flows in the region.

    CIS Council for Rail Transport memorandum Azerbaijan Railways Russian Railways Iranian Railways
    Photo
    Azərbaycan, İran və Rusiya arasında üçtərəfli Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан, Иран и Россия подписали Меморандум о взаимопонимании

    Latest News

    15:36

    Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026

    Other countries
    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    15:20

    Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meeting

    Infrastructure
    14:57

    Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:45

    Construction of Rasht–Astara railway in Iran to begin after Novruz holiday – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Cargo between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan soars in four years

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed