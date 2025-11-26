Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia sign Memorandum of Understanding

The railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the 83rd meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states.

According to Report, the document was signed by Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY); Oleg Belozerov, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Russian Railways; and Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Director General of Iranian Railways.

The document provides for harmonizing tariff policies, creating a unified comprehensive tariff, launching regular block trains, and simplifying transportation procedures. Its signing will be an important step in developing long-term trilateral cooperation and increasing the efficiency of the western branch of the North–South transport corridor.

Implementation of these mechanisms will help establish a more predictable, faster, and economically efficient logistics chain between Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Overall, the agreement strengthens the parties" positions as reliable participants in international transport corridors and creates favorable conditions for sustainable growth of transit flows in the region.