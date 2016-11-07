Azerbaijan involves PwC in privatization process

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Property Issues has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) international consulting company in order to involve potential investors in privatization process of the state property.

Report informs citing the committee.

Notably, since beginning of the year, talks and mutual consultations have been conducting with the international consulting companies of the world's top four, including PwC. Also, recommendations of other independent consultants and experts as well as positive practice of European, Turkish and the CIS countries were taken into account.

According to the memorandum, the PwC will provide necessary support to establish business relations with foreign investors in the privatization process in Azerbaijan and involve them in the process.

Currently, the committee and international company hold discussions on the plans for future cooperation and practical steps to be taken. Mutual consultations have already been launched to carry out the privatization more attractive to local and foreign investors.

The Committee believes that application of modern approaches and innovations in the privatization process in accordance with international practice, will further increase the efficiency of the process.