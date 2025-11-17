Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directions

    Infrastructure
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 13:53
    Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directions

    Azerbaijan and Gabon have engaged in discussions on cooperation in various spheres, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on X.

    According to Report, the discussions were held during a meeting with Gabon's Minister of Digital Economy and Innovation, Mark-Alexandre Doumba, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25).

    Azərbaycan ilə Qabon əməkdaşlıq məsələlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Габон обсудили вопросы сотрудничества в ряде сфер

