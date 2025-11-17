Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directions
Infrastructure
- 17 November, 2025
- 13:53
Azerbaijan and Gabon have engaged in discussions on cooperation in various spheres, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on X.
According to Report, the discussions were held during a meeting with Gabon's Minister of Digital Economy and Innovation, Mark-Alexandre Doumba, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25).
