    Azerbaijan eyes transition to green construction and diversified economy

    Infrastructure
    01 October, 2025
    17:47
    Azerbaijan eyes transition to green construction and diversified economy

    The master plan is a foundational document that guides the resolution of key urban development issues, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, told journalists on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    Guliyev stated that there are three types of planning documents-general plan, master plan, and detailed plan: "The master plan serves as the central roadmap, zoning cities and settlements to define strategic directions. Detailed plans are developed based on the master plan. As a committee, we also work to improve the regulatory framework governing the construction sector. So while the master plan doesn"t solve every problem, it remains the core document upon which solutions are built."

    The chairman further noted that Azerbaijan must preserve its historical, cultural, and architectural heritage while also embracing a modern economy: "We need to transition from an oil-based economy to one built on diverse sectors. At the same time, we must protect our environment and keep the Caspian Sea clean. Construction plays a vital role in this broader agenda. We must talk about green construction-and we already are. A roadmap has been developed in cooperation with several international financial institutions."

