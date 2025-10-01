Azerbaijan develops digital logistics system based on ‘one-stop-shop" principle

Azerbaijan is among the active participants in digitalization initiatives within the Middle Corridor project, Fariz Aliyev, Head of the Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said during the third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025), Report informs.

Aliyev emphasized that one of the most critical priorities today is the digitalization of transport operations along the Middle Corridor: "If the idea of digitalization is approached superficially, it can be misleading. We"re not simply looking for flashy information systems, platforms, or apps. When developing a new information system, we also examine the underlying processes-identifying inefficiencies, redundancies, and excessive bureaucracy-and work to streamline and transfer them into a digital environment. Therefore, we are looking for the real value proposition of the project or initiative to our society and the world as a whole."

The official also pointed out that Azerbaijan is not only an active participant but also a pioneer in Middle Corridor digitalization efforts: "We are currently developing a unified digital logistics information system based on the ‘one-stop-shop" principle. This system will serve customers directly and act as a single digital gateway for government agencies to initiate and complete all related processes. The platform aims to integrate the information systems of all relevant government bodies."