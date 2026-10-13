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    Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss promoting Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 14:31
    Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss promoting Middle Corridor

    Azerbaijan and Czechia have discussed ways to promote the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Nabiyev and Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik.

    The sides discussed expanding transport links between Azerbaijan and Czechia, developing cooperation in road and air transport, and increasing international freight traffic.

    "We also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, particularly the activities of the International Transport Forum and the results achieved during Azerbaijan's chairmanship," Nabiyev noted.

    Middle Corridor Rashad Nabiyev Ivan Bednarik Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Azerbaijan-Czechia relations
    Azərbaycan Çexiya ilə Orta Dəhlizin təşviqini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Чехия обсудили развитие Среднего коридора
    44 - Tezliklə
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