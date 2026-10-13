Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss promoting Middle Corridor

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Azerbaijan and Czechia have discussed ways to promote the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Nabiyev and Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik.

The sides discussed expanding transport links between Azerbaijan and Czechia, developing cooperation in road and air transport, and increasing international freight traffic.

"We also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, particularly the activities of the International Transport Forum and the results achieved during Azerbaijan's chairmanship," Nabiyev noted.