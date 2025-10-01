Azerbaijan committed to environmental friendliness, innovation in transport sector

In the coming years, Azerbaijan intends to transform its transport sector into a more environmentally friendly, intelligent, and sustainable system based on modern technologies, Fariz Aliyev, head of the Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

He noted that the government, particularly the Ministry of Digital Development, faces significant challenges, as the country has set an ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030.

"This is a multidimensional sector that requires meeting the needs and expectations of various stakeholders at both the national and international levels. The transition to sustainable transport must be accelerated through national efforts, multi-stakeholder partnerships, and expanded international cooperation," he said.

Fariz Aliyev added that the concept of sustainability is one of the main pillars of Azerbaijan's transport strategy.

"We recognize that the transport sector is a major source of carbon emissions and are taking significant action to address these issues at both the global and local levels. For Azerbaijan, which is rapidly modernizing its economy and infrastructure, the goal is clear: transform the transport sector into a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable system, while ensuring efficiency, inclusiveness, and resilience," the agency representative concluded.