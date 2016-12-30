Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces open competitions

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC has announced an open competition to buy hydraulic oils and electrical goods.

Report informs citing the company, those, who wish to participate in the competition, can get additional documents and information via www.acsc.az, announcement section. Deadline for the application is January 12, 2017, at 18:00. Documents must be submitted at Rasulzade street 5, Baku.

"Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC also announced another open competition to purchase fire-fighting supplies and M-1000/6/0.4 kV oil transformers. Applicants can obtain necessary documents via website of the company. Documents must be submitted to the same address until January 13, 2017 at 18:00.