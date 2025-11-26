Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 14:41
    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and Russian Railways have signed an agreement on bilateral electronic data exchange, ADY tldo Report.

    The agreement was signed during a meeting between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and Russian Railways CEO and Board Chairman Oleg Belozyorov.

    The agreement will fully enable the digitalization of document circulation and improve the efficiency of cargo transportation.

    During the meeting, the railway administrations of both countries discussed enhancing cooperation, strengthening mutual operations, increasing route efficiency, and ensuring the safety of transportation processes.

    The sides also exchanged views on digitalizing cargo shipments, implementing digital solutions, accelerating data exchange, and optimizing the logistics chain.

    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Rusiya dəmir yolları məlumatlarının ikitərəfli elektron mübadiləsi haqqında saziş imzalayıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и РФ подписали соглашение о двустороннем электронном обмене ж/д данными

