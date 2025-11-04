Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan trade unions strengthen cooperation in Baku

The Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) hosted a meeting with representatives of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan, who are visiting Baku to study Azerbaijan's experience in the field of labor rights, Report informs.

During the meeting, participants discussed the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan relations, emphasizing the importance of high-level visits and signed agreements. It was noted that the political will and friendship between the two countries' leaders have elevated bilateral cooperation to a strategic level, creating broad opportunities for partnership between the trade unions of both nations.

ATUC representatives briefed the guests on the activities of Azerbaijani trade unions, particularly efforts to protect members' labor, social, and economic rights, improve working conditions, and implement innovative projects.

It was also highlighted that the Academy of Labor and Social Relations' Training and Human Resources Development Center regularly holds training programs and awareness sessions on labor law, occupational safety, and other topics. The Kyrgyz delegation will also participate in training sessions on information security, artificial intelligence, and labor rights at the Center.

Muradil Dzhumadilde uulu, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan, shared his views on expanding cooperation with ATUC.

As part of the visit, ATUC and the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which envisions strengthening collaboration in protecting labor and social rights, exchanging knowledge and experience, implementing joint projects, and organizing training and educational initiatives.