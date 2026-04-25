Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign deals on Trans-Caspian route

A memorandum and agreements have been signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the Trans-Caspian route, Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

According to a statement by the ADY, Chairman Rovshan Rustamov participated in the regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Association of Legal Entities of the International Association of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route during his working trip to Kazakhstan.

The meeting noted that TITR has gained a significant position among global freight transport routes in recent years and that the volume of cargo transported along this route in the East-West-East direction is steadily increasing, which in turn brings to the forefront the enhancement of operational efficiency and the broad implementation of digital solutions.

At the same time, the work carried out by the executive body of the TITR Association of Legal Entities over the past two years was reviewed, and the necessity of improving the existing freight transport plan and developing container transportation towards Europe via the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway was emphasized.

In the end, the final protocol of the association, a memorandum on cooperation in the field of digitalization of multimodal freight transportation, as well as three agreements on the organization of container transportation between ports and terminals of the Caspian Sea along the TITR, ensuring the loading of container ships, and mutual action and responsibility measures for the organization of transportation by block trains were signed.

Within the framework of the event, a meeting was held between Rustamov and the head of Kazakhstan Railways National Company (KTZ), Talgat Aldibergenov.

At the meeting, it was stated that cooperation between the two countries in the railway sector continues successfully, and notable progress has been achieved in the direction of digitalization.

The parties expressed their interest in continuing joint activities towards further expanding cooperation, accelerating the implementation of digital solutions, strengthening coordination between ADY's Baku International Sea Port and Kazakhstan's ports, and increasing the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.